Television
- Television standard - UHF: PAL G
- Television standard - VHF: PAL B
- Television broadcast stations: 10 (2001)
TV Stations
- e.tv Ghana (website)
- Multi Tv (website)
- Christian Entertainment TV
- GTV (Facebook)
- CRYSTAL TV (Ghana) - Ghana's first private TV station (website)
- Metropolitan Entertainment TV (website)
- TV Africa (website)
- TV3 (website)
- Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (website)
- Metro TV (website)
- Skyy TV (website)
- NET 2 Television
- Viasat_1 (website)
- TOP TV (website)
- GHOne (website)
- Talipse African Television (TATV)
- Okyere City Television
- Kingdom Africa TV ( DSTV channel 345) (website)
- UTv, Ghana (facebook)
Currently most of the channels used in Ghana are on VHF. But stations like CNN and others are broadcast on UHF channels. The trend in TV broadcast is towards use of more and more UHF channels because among other reasons, there are more available.