Registered Newspapers
Dailies
- Daily Graphic
- Ghanaian Times
- Daily Statesman
- Today Newspaper
- Daily guide
- junior graphic
- Ghanaian Chronicle
- Guide young blazers
- Daily Dispatch
- Business guide
- Daily Ghana
Weeklies (General)
- Network Herald
- National Democrat
- The Gazette Newspaper
- The independent
- The mirror
- News one newspaper
- Catholic standard
- The christian scoop Newspaper
- The Ghanaian Lens
- The Herald
- Weekly express
- The guide
Bi-weeklies
- Public Agenda
- The Heritage
- Ghana Palaver
- The Insight
- Ghanaian Voice
- Ghanaian Observer
- Ashanti Pioneer
- Gye Nyame Concord
Weeklies (Sports)
- All Sports
- Graphic Sports, facebook
- Kotoko Express
- Africa Sports , facebook
- Final whistle
- The Phobian
- Guide Sports
- Ball
Weeklies (Financial)
- Business and Financial Times
- Business guide
Weeklies (Entertainment & Leisure)
- Graphic Showbiz, facebook
- Funtime
- Ebony
- The Spectator
- JIVE
- People and Places