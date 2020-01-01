Radio

FM stations

Accra

107.1

Listern LIVE

Accra

87.5

Listern LIVE

Accra

88.5

 Listern LIVE

Accra

96.5

Listern LIVE

Tema

106.3

Listern LIVE

Tema

94.7

Listern LIVE

Accra

87.9

Listern LIVE

Accra

101.3

  

New Takoradi
  • Channel R

92.7

  

Accra

102.3

 Listern LIVE

Accra

97.3

Listern LIVE

Accra

91.3

 

Accra

98.9

Listern LIVE

Accra

103.9

Listern LIVE

Accra

93.9

Listern LIVE

Accra

99.7

Listern LIVE

Accra

101.7

Listern LIVE

 Accra

104.3

 Listern LIVE Accra

89.9

 Listern LIVE Accra

89.1

 Listern LIVE Accra
  • Picom Radio

 

 

 

90.5

Listern LIVE

Accra

105.7

 

Legon - Accra

89.5

Listern LIVE

Accra

104.7

 

Tema

88.7

Listern LIVE

Accra

94.3

 Listern LIVE

Accra

103.1

 Listern LIVE

Accra

95.7

Listern LIVE

Accra
  • Vibe FM

91.9

  

Accra
  • X FM

95.1

  

Accra

107.9

Listern LIVE

Accra

99.3

   Accra

93.1

Listern LIVE

Accra

93.3

 Listern LIVE

Ada
  • Mpoano FM

33.3

    

96.9

 Listern LIVE

Kwahu West

93.5

 Listern LIVE

Accra

 

Kumasi

96.1

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

102.5

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

101.1

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

93.7

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

89.5

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

94.3

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

97.9

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

87.9

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

92.1

  

Kumasi

101.5

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

90.3

 Listern LIVE

Bekwai

105.7

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

97.1

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

92.9

Listern LIVE

Kumasi

93.3

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

103.7

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

100.3

 Listern LIVE

Konongo

94.9

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

99.5

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

94.1

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

91.5

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

104.5

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

95.3

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

102.9

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi
  • Radio Lynk

90.5

  

Kumasi

88.3

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

106.9

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

105.3

 Listern LIVE

Konongo

88.7

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

107.3

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi
  • All Friends FM

94.5

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

98.7

  

Kumasi

91.1

 Listern LIVE

Mampong

96.9

 Listern LIVE

Obuasi

98.1

 Listern LIVE

Obuasi

105.1

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

104.9

 Listern LIVE

Kumasi

106.5

 Listern LIVE

Ejisu

 

Volta Region

106.9

 Listern LIVE

Keta

101.1

 Listern LIVE

Denu

98.5

  

Aflao

96.1

 Listern LIVE

Awakome - Aflao

93.3

 Listern LIVE

Hohoe

98.1

  

Ho

93.1

 Listern LIVE

Ho

100.3

  

Ho

102.9

  

Ho

91.3

 Listern LIVE

Ho

107.3

  

Akatsi

96.9

  

Akatsi

106.5

  

Anloga

92.1

  

Sogakope

103.9

  

Ho

 

Upper West

90.1

  

Wa
  • Radio Freed
      

98.1

  

Wa

107.5

  

Upper West Region

 

Upper East

101.1

 Listern LIVE

Bolgatanga

88.3

 Listern LIVE

Zuarungu

89.7

  

Bolgatanga

90.7

  

Navrongo
  • Radio Bliss

94.7

  

Bawku
  • Radio Gurune

99.3

  

Bolgatanga
  • Rock FM

103.7

  

Bolgatanga

106.5

  

Sandema

 

Brong Ahafo

105.1

 Listern LIVE

Kenyasi

89.7

 Listern LIVE

Atebubu

107.1

 Listern LIVE

Sunyani

100.7

 Listern LIVE

Dormaa

87.7

 Listern LIVE

Sunyani

93.1

 Listern LIVE

Berekum

88.9

 Listern LIVE

Berekum

107.3

 Listern LIVE

Techiman

91.3

 Listern LIVE

Sunyani

102.7

  

Kintampo

104.9

  

Drobo
96.7 Listern LIVE

Sunyani

97.5

 Listern LIVE

Drobo

105.5

 Listern LIVE

Dormaa

99.1

  

Nkoranza

92.5

 Listern LIVE

Goaso

90.9

 Listern LIVE

Goaso
  • Yankee FM

95.9

  

Sampa

100.3

 Listern LIVE

Berekum

109.7

 Listern LIVE

Wenchi

91.9

  

Techiman

103.9

 Listern LIVE

Techiman
  • Vizen FM

90.5

  

Chiraa

101.9

 Listern LIVE

Sunyani
  • Tain FM

90.9

  

Nsawkaw

90.7

 Listern LIVE  

95.5

 Listern LIVE

Nkawkaw

93.5

  

Sunyani

103.3

   Madina

98.5

 Listern LIVE

Techiman

 

Northern Region

99.3Mhz

 Listern LIVE

Tamale

91.2Mhz

  

Tamale

93.7Mhz

 Listern LIVE

Tamale

98.5Mhz

 Listern LIVE

Tamale

89.3Mhz

 Listern LIVE

Tamale

92.1Mhz

  

Tamale

97.7Mhz

 Listern LIVE

Tamale

90.5Mhz

  

Savelegu
94.1 Listern LIVE Walewale

107.1Mhz

 Listern LIVE

Tamale

  

Central Region

90.9

 Listern LIVE Cape Coast

96.9

 Listern LIVE Kasoa
96.9 Listern LIVE Cape Coast
  Listern LIVE Accra
105.1   Swerdu
88.1 Listern LIVE  

91.7

  

Swedru
  • Radio Biak
      
107.1 Listern LIVE  

103.5

  

Dunkwa

91.1

 Listern LIVE

Dunkwa

102.9

 Listern LIVE

Cape Coast

99.5

 Listern LIVE

Elimia
  • Obaco Fm
    

Mankessim
123  

Ajumako Bisease
  • Kintinka FM
 97.7 Listern LIVE

Swedru
  • Oburmankoma FM
    

Mankessim

  

Eastern Region

105.1

 Listern LIVE

Koforidua

87.7

  

Koforidua
105.9    

98.7

   nkawkaw
  • Kudaya FM
      
102.7    

91.7

 Listern LIVE  

90.9

   Koforidua

97.7

   Koforidua
89.1   Koforidua
105.5   Koforidua
99.3 Listern LIVE Nkawkaw
106.7   Koforidua

96.9

 Listern LIVE East Nkawkaw

 

Western Region

89.7

 Listern LIVE Takoradi

102.7

   Koforidua

104.9

 Listern LIVE Techiman
  • Sekondi FM
      

93.5

 Listern LIVE  

104.7

    

105.1

 Listern Live  

95.5

    

92.7

 Listern LIVE  

107.7

    

99.9

 Listern LIVE Takoradi

99.1

 Listern LIVE Kumasi
  Listern LIVE Kumasi

105.9

 Listern LIVE Takoradi

103.9

   Takoradi

96.3

   Takoradi

105.5

 Listern LIVE Takoradi

98.7

   Takoradi

91.1

 Listern LIVE Takoradi

97.9

 Listern LIVE Takoradi, Accra, Kumasi

88.9

   Tarkwa

87.7

 Listern LIVE Tarkwa
  • Servant FM

103.9

   Sefwi Bekwai

105.5

   Juaboso

 

 

FM stations in Diaspora (over Internet)

 

Here is the summary of the GBC SW Bands:

SW Band (kHz)         Range for scanning Time(s)     UTC

Equipment: The important fact is that SW radio reception depends on many variables including geographic and topographic location and perhaps most of all the type of equipment.

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation:
Programme languages: English, Hausa, French + 12 ethnic languages
FM:

In addition to GBC radio (now renamed Uniq FM), there are now about 4 or 5 new frequencies issued to private radio concessions.