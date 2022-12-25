Best romantic Christmas messages for a lover

For centuries, Christmas and the month of December have been rated by many as the most magical times of the year.

The season reminds many of God’s greatest gift to mankind, his son.



Yes, December 25th, has been agreed upon as the day the son of God, Jesus Christ, was born to die and save the world.



During this season, celebrants endeavor to be charitable, generous, and grateful to all who have assisted them in any way possible.



Christmas is characterized by gifting, merry-making, and sharing of goodwill messages with loved ones.



It is no coincidence that the most search question on search engine, Google, is “the best romantic Christmas message”.



To assist our audience, GhanaWeb presents you with some of the best romantic Christmas messages for your loved ones;

“You’re still my favorite gift.”



“You’re at the top of my Christmas wish list.”



“I’m so lucky that I have you to meet under the mistletoe.”



“Merry Christmas to the reason I feel merry and bright every day. I love you.”



“You’re all the present I need.”



“You’ve changed my life in so many ways. Christmas season is my favourite time of the year because you make it so magical. May this beautiful smile of yours never fade. Merry Christmas, love!”

“Every little thing you do makes me so happy. Can’t wait to make every Christmas of your life magical. I will love you till the end of time, baby. Enjoy this holiday season. Merry Christmas.”



“Feliz Navidad to my beautiful princess! I love you more than words can say, and I want to wish you the best of all this world can offer. Hope you’ll like your Christmas present. Merry Christmas!”



“Wishing a very merry Christmas to the most amazing human being I’ve ever known. Thank you for bringing so much love into my life and showing me that world can be an amazing place when you have the right person by your side. I love you like crazy.”



“I know you know that I love you. But I can’t express what I feel about the fact that we’re spending the most amazing day of the year together. It’s so special to me. I love you, and I promise to make you the happiest woman on Earth. Merry Christmas!”



EAN/BOG