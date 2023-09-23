MOG attacks netizens for calling him out over his #OccupyJulorbiHouse tweet

Gospel artiste, MOG

Gospel artiste, MOG has shared a tweet to slam some social media users for calling him out over his ##OccupyJulorbiHouse.

Earlier today, the gospel singer shared a tweet to express his concern about the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



According to him, as much as the government is to be blamed for the current situation of the country, some of the blame should be channeled to Ghanaians.



He included that Ghanaians were presented with the government they voted hence, should not direct all the blame on the government.



“As much as we want to blame the government for the hardship, we are also to be blamed. Our situation is a reflection of how we voted. The day we break the cycle of NPP, and NDC these politicians will wake up to the reality that we are not fools. #OccupyJulorbiHouse #Fix the Country”, he tweeted.



However, the issues raised by the gospel singer were not well accepted by some netizens. Those who disagreed with MOG’s opinion reacted to it.

Dannyl on Twitter said: “Will you want to be the third force? Tell us which other competent political party is available to be voted for. Speak to issues and stop generalizing the two political parties. NPP is the one in power and not the NDC, we spoke when the NDC wasn’t governing well. So please speak to NPP MOG”.



“What has the NDC got to do with a mess created by an NPP government? Disappointed NPP sympathizer, make a reasonable point without bringing the NDC in”, a netizen’s reaction to MOG’s tweet.



The gospel singer amidst the heated attacks decided to retaliate to these attacks by tweeting: “Boy am not your average Gospel Artist ooo. So don’t think you will come into my space and insult me and go free. I speak my mind on issues without insulting anyone. If you disagree it’s fine we can debate. But if you try to insult me Boy you go hear am”, MOG’s retaliating tweet.



