OccupyJulorbiHouse: Celebrities who were spotted on day two of demonstrations

Protestors

Several celebrities have been spotted on the second day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations.

The 3-day protest, which was organized by a pressure group called Democracy Hub, started on social media and was met with significant support from a number of influential young individuals both on and off social media.



The protests were scheduled to begin on September 21 through September 23, 2023 but were marred with reports of manhandling by the Ghana Police Service and illegal arrests of about 49 protesters on their first day.



Various celebrities were called upon to lend their voices to the ongoing protests, with a number of celebrities tweeting in support of the protesters while others had divergent views on the matter.



Day 2 began with some appearances by some notable celebrities who showed up to lend their support to the ongoing protests. Here are some celebrities who showed up on day 2.



Efia Odo



