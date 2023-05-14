Showbiz personalities who recorded victories in NDC primaries

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, Baba Sadiq and Dzifa Gomashie

People in the arts industry have often been instrumental during political campaigns for the entertainment value that they bring to politics.

In recent times, a number of them have thrown their hats into the political ring, aiming to enter parliament or serve in government.



Arising from the My 13 National Democratic Congress parliamentary promaries, a number of showbiz personalities are one step from entering or returning to the lawmaking chamber.



GhanaWeb profiles three of them:



Baba Abdullai Abu Sadiq, Okaikoi Central



Popular entertainment investor, Abdullai Abu Sadiq popularly known as Baba Sadiq, the former CEO of 3 Music CEO won Parliamentary elections for the Okaikwei Central constituency.

Official results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) has Baba Sadiq securing 682 votes against his closest contender, Nadine Issah Salifu who had 267.



The other two contenders, Fred Nii Tetteh and Judge Hasford Quartey had 118 and 94 respectively.



Keche Andrew's wife wins slot<>



Joana Gyan is the wife of popular Ghanaian musician, Keche Andrew. Joana is the founder and CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited.



She contested and won in the Amenfi Central seat toppling the incumbent MP for the area.

She polled 756 votes out of the total votes cast whiles the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah polled 575 votes.



Other aspirants include Daniel Appiah, Dr Karl Mark Arhina and Elijah Jones Appiah.



Dzifa Gomashie



Former actress Dzifa Gomashie won her primaries by a big margin the Ketu South Constituency of the Volta Region.



Madam Gomashie, who is a sitting MP, polled 1545 votes whiles her contenders Fogah Nukunu and Jimm Morti got 913 votes and 26 votes respectively.