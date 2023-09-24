'We have energy; we'll come for you!' - Ama Governor fumes at Akufo-Addo

Ama Governor

Ghanaian social media influencer, Elorm Ama Ababio popularly known as Ama Governor has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the economic challenges Ghanaians are grappling with.

She fumed at the state of affairs in the country with regard to the humongous amount of money found at the residence of embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews which GhanaWeb monitored, Ama Governor lambasted the Akufo-Addo-led government for the hardship bedeviling Ghanaians.



"We'll fight to the end, you [Akufo-Addo] have to change something.



Something has to change because we're not going anywhere.



"We're young people, we have energy and we'll come for you. No, because why is it that the amount of money that was found in our madam's [Cecilia Dapaah] house, what did they do?

"They thanked her for her service and was on her way. Do you understand the reason why people were asking that question? Because according to the Constitution, if you're in that kind of position [minister of state] she was in, you're supposed to disclose how much you are making," she said.



Ama Governor continued: "You're supposed to disclose all of your property, declaration of assets. So that basically when at a later day we hear that you are in possession of a setting amount of money, then we're like, where'd you get our money? Because it doesn't tally your salary and your this and that.



"We're not dumb, we're suffering. We're suffering every day. We don't have jobs. Why are you even pushing us to go to university if you know that there's no job?"Ama Governor quizzed.



The YouTuber was one of the many Ghanaians who hit the streets for the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest. The demonstration sought to drum home the need for the government to be accountable in the midst of economic hardship.



