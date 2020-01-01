The Ghanaian National Anthem God bless our homeland Ghana, And make our nation great and strong, Bold to defend forever The cause of Freedom and of Right. Fill our hearts with true humility Make us cherish fearless honesty, And help us to resist oppressors' rule With all our will and might evermore. Hail to thy name, O Ghana To thee we make our solemn vow; Steadfast to build together A nation strong in Unity; With our gifts of mind and strength of arm, Whether night or day, in the midst of storm, In every need whate'er the call may be, To serve thee, Ghana, now and evermore. Raise high the flag of Ghana, And one with Africa advance; Black star of hope and honor, To all who thirst for liberty; Where the banner of Ghana free flies, May the way to freedom truly lie Arise, arise, O sons of Ghanaland, And under God march on forevermore.