Parliament of Ghana - 2009



Speaker of the Parliament

Parliament House, Accra

Tel.: 233-21-668514

Email: info@parliament.gh

Website: Official site



Speaker of Parliament:Rt. Honourable Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo

First Deputy Speaker: Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho

Second Deputy Speaker: Michael Aaron Oquaye



Majority Leader: Hon. Apul Cletus Avoka

Deputy Majority Leader: Hon. Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo

Chief Whip:Hon. Gershon K. B. Gbediame

First Deputy Chief Whip: Hon. Mary Salifu (Hajia) Boforo

Second Deputy Chief Whip: Hon. George Kuntu Blankson



Minority Leader: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Deputy Minority Leader: Ambrose P. Dery

Minority Chief Whip: Hon. Frederick Opare-Ansah

Dep. Minority Chief Whip: Hon. Gifty Eugenia Kusi (Mrs)

2nd Dep. Minority Chief Whip: Benjamin Kofi Ayeh





OVERVIEW OF POLITICAL PARTIES IN PARLIAMENT (January 2009)

NDC - National Democratic Congress

CPP - Convention Peoples Party

PNC - Peoples National Convention

NPP - New Patriotic Party

IND - Independent Candidates