Parliament of Ghana - 2009
Speaker of the Parliament
Parliament House, Accra
Tel.: 233-21-668514
Email: info@parliament.gh
Website: Official site
Speaker of Parliament:Rt. Honourable Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo
First Deputy Speaker: Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho
Second Deputy Speaker: Michael Aaron Oquaye
Majority Leader: Hon. Apul Cletus Avoka
Deputy Majority Leader: Hon. Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo
Chief Whip:Hon. Gershon K. B. Gbediame
First Deputy Chief Whip: Hon. Mary Salifu (Hajia) Boforo
Second Deputy Chief Whip: Hon. George Kuntu Blankson
Minority Leader: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Deputy Minority Leader: Ambrose P. Dery
Minority Chief Whip: Hon. Frederick Opare-Ansah
Dep. Minority Chief Whip: Hon. Gifty Eugenia Kusi (Mrs)
2nd Dep. Minority Chief Whip: Benjamin Kofi Ayeh
OVERVIEW OF POLITICAL PARTIES IN PARLIAMENT (January 2009)
|Region
|NDC
|CPP
|PNC
|NPP
|IND.
|Total
|Western Region
|11
|1
|-
|10
|-
|22
|Central Region
|11
|-
|-
|8
|-
|19
|Greater Accra
|18
|-
|-
|9
|-
|27
|Volta
|21
|-
|-
|1
|-
|22
|Eastern
|7
|-
|-
|19
|1
|27
|Ashanti
|3
|-
|-
|34
|2
|39
|Brong Ahafo
|8
|-
|-
|15
|-
|23
|Northern
|21
|-
|-
|4
|1
|26
|Upper East
|8
|-
|1
|4
|-
|13
|Upper West
|6
|-
|1
|3
|-
|10
|Total
|114
|1
|2
|107
|4
|228
NDC - National Democratic Congress
CPP - Convention Peoples Party
PNC - Peoples National Convention
NPP - New Patriotic Party
IND - Independent Candidates