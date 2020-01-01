Flag of Ghana

The Meaning of the Flag

I decided on the three colors of red, gold & green because of the geography of Ghana. Ghana lies in the tropics and blessed with rich vegetation. The color Gold was influenced by the mineral rich nature of our lands and Red commemorates those who died or worked for the country's independence. Then the five pointed lone star which is the symbol of African emancipation and unity in the struggle agianst colonialism.

--- Designer: Mrs. Theodosia Salome Okoh History of Ghana Flags: