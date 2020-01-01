Ministers
Note. This list of Ministers is complete and subject to review when new appointments are made or a Pesidential reshuffle.
Cabinet Ministers
|Minister of Education
|Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang
|Minister of Interior
|Mark Owen Woyongo
|Minister of Local Government and Rural Development
|Julius Debrah
|Minister of Women and Children's Affairs
|Nana Oye Lithur
|Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
|Mr. Emmanuel Armarh Kofi Buah
|Minister of Finance
|Mr Seth Terkper
|Minister of Trade and Industry
|Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
|Minister of Defence
|Benjamin Bewa-Nyog Kunbuor
|Minister of Roads and Highways
|Alhaji Inusah Fuseini
|Minister of Communication
|Dr Edward Omane Boamah
|Minister of Health
|Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah
|Minister of Food and Agriculture
|Fifi Fiavi Franklin Kwetey
|Minister of Justice and Attorney-General
|Mrs. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong
|Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing
|Alhaji Collins Dauda
|Minister of Environment Science and Technology
|Mr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu
|Minister of Lands and Natural Resources
|Nii Osah Mills
|Minister of Transport
|Mrs. Dzifa Attivor
|Minister of Employment and Social Welfare
|Haruna Iddrisu
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
|Ms Hannah Tetteh
|Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development
|Madam Hanny-Sherry Ayittey
Non Cabinet Ministers
|Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs
|Dr. Henry Seidu Daanaa
|Ministry of Youth and Sports
|Mahama Ayariga
|Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts
|Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare
Ministers of State
|Minister of State
|Alhaji Rashid Pelpuo
|Minister of State
|Mrs. Comfort Ghansah
|Minister of State
|Dr. Mustapha Ahmed
|Minister of State
|Elvis Afriyie- Ankrah
|Minister of State
|Alhassan Azong
Regional Ministers
|Eastern
|
Antwi Boasiako Sekyere
|Ashanti
|
Mr. Samuel Sarpong
|Central
|
Aquinas Quansah
|Brong Ahafo
|
Mr. Eric Opoku
|Upper West
|
Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemani
|Greater Accra
|
Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo
|Volta
|Helen Adjoa Ntoso
|Western
|
Paul Evans Aidoo
|Northern
|
Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru
|Upper East
|
Mr. James Zuugah Tiigah
Members Of Council Of State
|General Seth Kofi Obeng
|Former General Officer Commanding the Ghana Armed Forces
|Mr Christopher Kobla Dewornu
|Former Inspector General of Police
|Professor John Nabilla
|President of the National House of Chiefs
|Nana Osei Asibey
|Otumfuo Deebuosohene at the Manhyia Palace
|Mr John Henry Martey Newman
|Presidential Appointee
|Dr Rabiatu Deinyo Ammah
|Presidential Appointee
|Mrs Cecilia Johnson
|Presidential Appointee
|Mr Patrick Enyonam Agboba (Togbe Sri III)
|Presidential Appointee
|Mr Rasheed Sulemana Mahama
|Presidential Appointee
|Okogyeman Kwaku Gyamprah III
|Presidential Appointee
|Mr David Kangah
|Presidential Appointee
|Mrs Ama Benyiwa-Doe
|Presidential Appointee
|Sir Dr Edward Nminyuor Gyader
|Presidential Appointee
|Pastor Abraham Kwaku Adusei
|Presidential Appointee
|Nana Saa Gyamfuaa II
|Brong Ahafo Region
|Nana Asiama Poku Afrifa II
|Ashanti Region
|Vo-Naa Bawah Mohammed Baba
|Northern Region
|Torgbui Binah Lawluvi VI
|Volta Region
|Rt Rev Dr Jacob Kofi Ayeebo
|Upper East Region
|Mr George Kofi Dadzie
|Western Region
|Guli-Naa Seidu Bhat Braimah
|Upper West Region
|Nana Kodua Kesse II
|Eastern Region
|Dr Percival Alfred Kuranchie
|Central Region