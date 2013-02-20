COUNCIL OF STATE

The Council of State, a small body of prominent citizens of proven character, advises the President on national issues.

It is analogous to the Council of Elders in the traditional political system.







2013 - present

President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 89 (2) (d) of the 1992 Constitution swore in members to the Council of State at the Flagstaff House at Kanda, Accra on 20 February 2013.

The appointees, together with the elected members of the Council, were sworn in by the President. Two other members will be sworn in at a later date.

Mrs. Cecilia Johnson, Brong Ahafo Region – Chair of the Council of State

Mrs Ama Benyiwa-Doe, former Central Regional Minister

Nana Osie Asibe, Ashanti Region

Patrick Enyonam Agbogba (Togbui Sri), Volta Region

Rashid Sulemana Mahama, Northern Region

Okogyeman Kweku Gyamerah, Western Region

David Kanga, Upper East Region

Edward Gyader, Upper East Region

Abraham Kweku Edusei, Eastern Region

Dr Rabiatu Deinyo Armah, Greater Accra Region.

Mr Henry Martey Newman





2009 - 2013

Prof. Kofi Awoonor, Chairman of the Council

Lt.-Gen. Arnold Quainoo (Rtd), former General Officer Commanding the Ghana Armed Forces

Mr. Peter Nanfuri, former Inspector-General of Police

Professor Nabilla, President of the National House of Chiefs

Mrs. Victoria Addy, Presidential appointee.

Mrs. Cecilia Johnson, Presidential appointee

Prof. Akilakpa Sawyer, Presidential appointee

Daasebre Kwubu Ewusi VII, Presidential appointee

Alhaji Asoma Banda, Presidential appointee

Hajara Musa Ali, Presidential appointee

Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Presidential appointee

Nana Akuako Sarpong, Presidential appointee

Otumfuo Badu Bonsu XV, Presidential appointee

Rev. Nii Amo Darko, Presidential appointee

Regional representatives to the Council: Dr. Bernard Kwasi Glover, elected to represent the Volta Region; Very Rev. Dr. Jacob Ayeebo, elected to represent the Upper East Region;Mr. George Kofi Dadzi, elected to represent the Western Region;Osabarima Owusu Gyamadu III, elected to represent the Eastern Region;Ato Essuman, elected to represent the Central Region;Mr Emmanuel Adzei Anang elected to represent Greater Accra Region;Naa Seidu Braimah, elected to represent the Upper West Region.

The rest are J. H. Owusu Acheampong, elected to represent the Brong Ahafo Region; Nana Asiama Poku Afrifa, elected to represent Ashanti Region; Pkan-Naa Mohammed Baba Bawah, elected to represent the Northern Region



2004-2008

Naa Thomas Tia Sulemana, Zosali-Na

Alhaji Alhassan Bin-Salih, a Retired Principal Secretary

Mr Clement K. Tedam, a Former Minister and Educationist

Mr A.K. Deku, a Former Commissioner of Police (CID)

Mr Kwasi Armah, a Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) and a Barrister-at-Law

Nana Otuo Siribour II, Paramount Chief of Asante-Juaben Traditional Area and a Former Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,(KNUST)

The Most Rev Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi, Immediate-Past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana

Professor Adzei Bekoe, a renowned Scientist and Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana

The others are Major-General Edwin Sam, Former Chief of Defence Staff; Mr Kwaku Kyei, Former Inspector General of Police; Odeneho Gyapong Ababio, Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Bekwai Traditional Area and President of the National House of Chiefs; Madam Ama Bame Busia, a Former Principal Domestic Bursar, University of Ghana, Legon; Mrs. Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Immediate-Past President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and a Member of the Media Commission; Mrs Cecilia Bannerman, a Former Minister of Mines.

Regional representatives to the Council:

Togbe Kpangbatriku III, Paramount Chief of Dodome Traditional Area for the Volta Region; Professor Naa Sebiyam Nabila for Northern Region; Mr Michael Kwadwo Adusah, a Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police for Brong Ahafo Region and Mr Francis Asianab Afoko, a Businessman for Upper East Region.

The others were Mr Paul Kwabena Damoah, an Agriculturist for Western Region; Mr Fredrick Guggisberg Yaw Ofori-Atta, an Industrial Relations Practitioner, for Eastern Region and Mr Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah, Transport Owner, for Ashanti Region.



The rest were Kuoro Kuri-Buktie Limann IV, Paramount Chief of Gwollu Traditional Area for Upper West Region; Mr Ato Essuman, a Management Consultant for Central Region and Mr John Sackah Addo, Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana for Greater Accra Region.







2000-2004

Prof Alex Kwapong

Alhaji Alhassan Bin-Salih

Mr Clement Tedam

Mr A. K. Deku, Madam Ama Busia

Madam Adisa Munkaila

Mr Kwesi Armah

Prof Adzei Bekoe

Mr Francis Afoko

Nana Ogyeabuor Akompi Finam II

Michael Adusah

Naa Abayifa Karbo II

Dr Kofi Amanor Ansah

Nana Prah Agyensaim

Mr Fred Ofori-Atta Asante

Mr Benjamin Dapaah

Major-General Edwin Sam

Mr Kwaku Kyei

Prof Albert Adu-Boahen

Mrs Emma Mitchell

Nana Otuo Siriboe Odeneho Gyapong Ababio II Omanhene of the Sefwi Bekwai Traditional area (current president of the national houses of chiefs)