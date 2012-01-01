Convention People's Party





National Chairman Samia Yaaba Nkrumah First National Vice Chairman Susan Adu Amankwa Second Vice Chairman Rodaline Imoro-Ayarna Third Vice Chairman Mr. Oteng Anane National Treasurer Seth Gommah National Organiser Abu Forgor General Secretary Ivor Kobina Greenstreet National Women's Organiser Mary Ankomah Boakye Boateng National Youth Organizer Mohammed Murtala (Suspended) Address House No. 64, Mango Tree Avenue, Asylum Down, Accra, Ghana Email info@conventionpeoplesparty.org Tel. +233 302 227763 Web Site www.conventionpeoplesparty.org Manifesto Find the Abridged version here Presidential Candidate (2012) Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster Vice Presidential Candidate (2012) Ms. Cherita Sarpong





The Convention Peoples' Party (CPP) was formed in 1949 during the struggle for independence. Its founding father was Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Ghana's first president.



It was the first party to rule Ghana after independence. The CPP started as a vehicle of emancipation of the nation and the whole of Africa. It sees itself as a mass party that embraces farmers, fishermen, the rural folks, the rich and the poor alike.

It is a party within which there are no distinctions and believes that all citizens must be seen as Ghanaians first. The party says it is committed to the freedom and dignity of the African everywhere, and committed to the process of independence.

The CPP is also committed to social justice and of the conviction that "you cannot have a nation that is half marginalised and half affluent". The party believes that the state must ensure that all people are given equal opportunity to develop themselves before any tribal considerations. It also holds the view that the state must be committed to solidarity in the poor.

The CPP is committed to the ideas and ideals of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and hold the belief that those ideals are still relevant to the youth of today. It is in the light of this that the party wants to come back to power in order to continue the unfinished business of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The CPP has not seen political power for a rather long time now. It however believes that this is the time for the party to come back to rule this country.

CPP's colors are white, red and green. Its symbol is a cock and its motto is "Save Ghana now".