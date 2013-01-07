Deputy Ministers

Following the swearing-in of President Mahama on 7 January 2013, the Parliament of Ghana vetted his nominations for ministers of state from mid-January.

There were three sets of nominations submitted to the Parliament of Ghana in all for appointment as ministers of state by President Mahama. The initial list contained 12 nominations. A second list of seven nominations was sent for approval about a week later. A third list of 12 nominees was added, including six ministers of state at the presidency. Two further regional ministers were added to the list of nominees in early Februaary 2013. In March 2013 President Mahama announced a cabinet reshuffle.

All the nominees for sector ministries were approved. The nominees for Ministers of state at the Presidency are listed below:

Alhassan Azong (MP) — Public Sector Reform

Mustapha Ahmed — Development Authorities

Fiifi Fiavi Franklin Kwetey (MP) — Financial and Allied institutions Limuna Mohammed Muniru — Human Resource Development and Scholarships

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah — Social and Allied institutions

Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo (MP) — Public-Private Partnerships



In addition to the list above, Paul Victor Obeng was to be a Senior Presidential Advisor at the Presidency. Three others were nominated to oversee priority projects of the President. They were Enoch Teye Mensah (MP), Alban Bagbin (MP) and Cletus Avoka (MP).



Deputy Ministerial list 2013

List of ministers from January 2013

President Mahama swore in the first batch of seven ministers on 30 January 2013 following their approval by parliament. After the approval of more nominees by Parliament on 1 February 2013 and 12 February 2013, a further 17 ministers were sworn in on 14 February 2013. A number of nominated ministers at the Presidency were approved by parliament on 15 February 2013.

Office(s) Officeholder Term President John Dramani Mahama 2012 to present Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur 2012 to present Cabinet Ministers Office(s) Officeholder Term Minister for Foreign Affairs Hanna Tetteh (MP) 30 January 2013 – present Minister for the Interior Kwesi Ahwoi 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Seth Terkper 30 January 2013 – present Minister for Defence Mark Owen Woyongo (MP) 14 February 2013 – present Attorney General and Minister for Justice Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Education Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang 2013 – present Minister for Food and Agriculture Clement Kofi Humado (MP) 30 January 2013 – present Minister for Trade and Industry Haruna Iddrisu (MP) 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Health Hanny-Sherry Ayitey 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Information and Media Relations Mahama Ayariga (MP) 30 January 2013 – present Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akwasi Oppong Fosu (MP) 2013 – present Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Energy and Petroleum Emmanuel Armarh Kofi Buah (MP) 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Transport Dzifa Aku Ativor 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Roads and Highways Aminu Sulemana (MP) 30 January 2013 – present Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Inusah Fuseini (MP) 30 January 2013 – present Minister for Communications Edward Omane Boamah 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Oteng Adjei 2013 – present Minister for Employment and Labour Relations Nii Armah Ashitey (MP) 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing Collins Dauda (MP) 30 January 2013 – present Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Nayon Bilijo 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Youth and Sports Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Nana Oye Lithur 2013 – present Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs Henry Seidu Daanaa 14 February 2013 – present Minister for Government Business in Parliament Benjamin Kunbuor (MP) 14 February 2013 – present Regional Ministers Region Officeholder Term Ashanti Region Samuel Sarpong

Eric Opoku 14 February 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present Brong Ahafo Region Eric Opoku

Paul Evans Aidoo (MP) 14 February 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 Central Region Ebenezer Kwadwo Teye Addo

Samuel Sarpong 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present Eastern Region Julius Debrah

Helen Ntoso 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present Greater Accra Region Joshua Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo

Julius Debrah 14 February 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present Northern Region Moses Bukari Mabengba (acting) [ 22 ]

Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng 7 January 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present Upper East Region Ephraim Avea Nsoh

Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru

(Acting minister) 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present Upper West Region Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng

Ephraim Avea Nsoh 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present Volta Region Helen Ntoso

Joshua Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present Western Region Paul Evans Aidoo (MP)

Ebenezer Kwadwo Teye Addo 14 February 2013 – 11 March 2013

11 March 2013 – present

Changes in government

President Mahama on 11 March 2013 has reshuffled regional ministers he appointed into office for the first time.

