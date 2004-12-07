Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere Party (EGLE)

At the 7 December 2004 elections, the party was part of the Grand Coalition, that won 4 out of 230 seats. Edward Mahama, candidate of the Grand Coalition, won 1.9% of the vote in the presidential elections.

Interim Chairman Nana Yaw Boakye Ofori Atta
Frist Vice Chairman Ajhaji Rahman Jamatutu
Second Vice Chairman  
Third Vice Chairman  
National Treasurer  
National Organiser  
General Secretary Sam Pee Yalley
National Women's Organiser  
National Youth Organizer  
Address Kokomlemle, Accra
Email  
Tel.  
Web Site  
Colours Red, blue and white
Presidential Candidate (2012)  
Vice Presidential Candidate (2012)  

 

Source: Wikipedia.org & GhanaWeb archives