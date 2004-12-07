Great Consolidated Popular Party

In the 7 December 2004 elections, the party was part of the Grand Coalition that won 4 out of 230 seats. Edward Mahama, candidate of the Grand Coalition won 1.9% of the vote in the presidential elections.

The party's founder and first leader, Daniel Augustus Lartey died on 28 December 2009 at the age of 83 years. His eldest son, Henry Herbert Lartey, succeeded him.

National Chairman Mr E. B. Mensah First National Vice Chairman Mr John Thompson Second Vice Chairman Mr Gilbert Barnor Third Vice Chairman National Treasurer National Organiser Abu Forgor General Secretary Mr John Amekah National Women's Organiser Miss Victoria Phillips Ghann National Youth Organizer Address B676, Kaneshie First Light, P.O. Box 3077, Accra Email Tel. +233 302 229721/311498 Web Site www.greatconsolidatedpopularparty.org Manifesto Read the GCPP ideology here Presidential Candidate (2012) Dr Herbert Henry Lartey Vice Presidential Candidate (2012)

Source: Wikipedia & GhanaWeb archives