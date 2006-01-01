Nine siblings - four males and five females.

  • Nana Agnes Addo Kufuor - Eldest Sister, spouse of the late Asantehene, Sir Nana Osei Agyeman-Prempeh
  • Professor Emeritus Francis Addo-Kufuor -2nd born; Chairman of the University Council of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
  • Hon Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor -Defence Minister
  • Mrs Rebecca Dodoo - wife of the late Registrar of the University of Ghana. Lives in the United Kingdom
  • Mrs Cecilia Campbell -lawyer in the United Kingdom
  • George Addo Kufuor -Businessman
  • Mrs Josephine Kankam -Kumasi

    Children

    The first couples have five children made up of three males and two females andeight grand children.
  • J. Addo Kufuor: 37, worked with the Price Waterhouse in the United Kingdom. Moved to Ghana after father became president.
  • Nana Ama Gyamfi: has a Fashion and Interior Design degree and is resident in Ghana.
  • Saah Kufuor: sociology graduate from the London School of Economics
  • Agyekum Kufuor: is a Graduate of Dillard University in New Orleans USA, he holds a BS in Computer Science
  • Owusu Afriyie Kufuor: Graduated from Rutgers University & Harvard University. Now works for Price Waterhouse
  • They have 10 grandchildren and the youngest son's wife Nana Akua is expecting in 2006.