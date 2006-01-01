Nine siblings - four males and five females.
Nana Agnes Addo Kufuor - Eldest Sister, spouse of the late Asantehene, Sir Nana Osei Agyeman-Prempeh
Professor Emeritus Francis Addo-Kufuor -2nd born; Chairman of the University Council of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
Hon Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor -Defence Minister
Mrs Rebecca Dodoo - wife of the late Registrar of the University of Ghana. Lives in the United Kingdom
Mrs Cecilia Campbell -lawyer in the United Kingdom
George Addo Kufuor -Businessman
Mrs Josephine Kankam -Kumasi
Children
The first couples have five children made up of three males and two females andeight grand children.
J. Addo Kufuor: 37, worked with the Price Waterhouse in the United Kingdom. Moved to Ghana after father became president.
Nana Ama Gyamfi: has a Fashion and Interior Design degree
and is resident in Ghana.
Saah Kufuor: sociology graduate from the London School of Economics
Agyekum Kufuor: is a Graduate of Dillard University in New Orleans USA, he holds a BS in Computer Science
Owusu Afriyie Kufuor: Graduated from Rutgers University & Harvard University. Now works for Price Waterhouse
They
have 10 grandchildren and the youngest son's wife Nana Akua is expecting in 2006.