National Democratic Congress
|Date certificate was issued
|28th July, 1992
|National Chairman
|Dr. Kwabena Adjei
|General Secretary
|Johnson Asiedu Neketia
|1st Deputy Secretary
|Kofi Adams (Suspended)
|2nd Deputy Secretary
|George Lawson
|Address (Location)
|H/No. 641/4 Ringway Close, Kokomlemle, Accra
|Address (Postal)
|P.O Box 5825, Accra-North
|Presidential Candidate & Running Mate (2008)
|John Dramani Mahama & Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
|Fax:
|Party Symbol
|An umbrella with the head of a bird at the tip.
|Party colours:
|Green, White, Black and Red
|Party motto/slogan
|Unity, Stability and Development
|Official Website
|http://www.ndc.org.gh/
|1st National Vice-Chairman
Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (Resigned)
|Other VICE-CHAIRMAN:
|Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Kofi Portuphy
|National Treasurer:
|Yussif Abdel Addis
|National Organiser:
|Yaw Boateng-Gyan
|National Propaganda Secretary:
|Richard Quashigah
|Deputy Propaganda Secretary:
|Solomon Nkansah
|National Youth Organiser
|Ludwig Hlordzie
|Deputy National Youth Organiser
|James Kofi Fonu
|National Women's Organiser
|Anita De-Soso
|Deputy Women's Organiser
|Hajia Mahama
|Executive Committee Members
|Mr. Abu Lamin Sadat, Madam Victoria Kuma, Mr. John Owusu Agyemang, Dr E.K Hayford and Mr. Richard Lantey Lawson
|Manifesto
|?