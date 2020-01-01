Previous Government (NDC)

Top Guns
President: Jerry John RAWLINGS (since 1992)
Vice-President: Mr. Evans Mills
1st Deputy Speaker: ?
2nd Deputy Speaker: ?

Cabinet Ministers & Their Duties

Mr M. A. Seidu, Minister of State without portfolio, will act as a liaison officer between the executive and legislature. 
7.  Mr Richard Kwame Peprah		Finance & Economic Planning
	Mr. Victor Selormey           	Deputy
	Mr. K.B. Amissah-Arthur       	Deputy

8.  Mr. Ekow Spio Garbrah		Education
	Mr. Kwabena Kyere             	Deputy
	Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas          " 

9.  Lt. Col. E.K.T. Donkoh          	Defence
	Dr Tony Aidoo            	Deputy

10.	John Abu			Mining & Energy
	Mr Simon Abingya              	Deputy

11. Victor James Gbeho             	Foreign Affairs
    Joseph Ahwa Laryea			Deputy

12.  Nii Okaija Adamafio          	Interior
        ---		                Deputy

13.  Kwame Danso Boafo			Health 
     Charles Martey- Akrasu Kpapitey 	Deputy

14.  J. H. Owusu-Acheampong		Food and Agriculture 
	Mr. M.K.K. Akyeampong		Deputy
	Mr Clement Bugase               "
	Mr Asiedu Nketia                "

15. Mr Cletus Avoka			Environment, Science and Technology 
	Dr. Farouk Braimah		Deputy
	Mr. Sam P. Yalley             	Deputy
	Nana Akwasi Agyeman           	Deputy

17.  Alhaji Mohamed Mumuni		Employment & Social Wefare
	Mrs. Am Benyiwa-Doe, MP       	Deputy
	Mr Austin Gamey	                Deputy

18.  Dr. Obed Asamoah              	Attorney General (Minister of Justice)
	Mr. Martin Amidu              	Deputy

19.  Dan Abodakpi			Trade & Industries
        Commander P.M.G. Griffiths	Deputy

20.  Mr. John Mahama              	Transport & Communications
        Owuraku Amofa			Deputy
	Mrs Rebecca Adotey               "

21.  Dr Christine Amoako-Nuamah		Lands and Forestry 
        Mr Richard Dornu Nartey         Deputy
        Mr Moses Nayong Bilijo          Deputy

22.   Mrs Cecilia Johnson               Local Govt & Rural Development
	Mr Francis Korbieh              Deputy

23.  Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi         	Information
     ---				Deputy

24.  Mr Edward K. Salia			Roads and Transport
     Mr Mike Hammah                     Deputy
     Mr Steve Akorli			Deputy

Non-Cabinet Ministers & their Duties


Mr Isaac Adjei-Mensah             -    Works and Housing 
      Alhaji Amadu Seidu                 Deputy 
      Mr Alex Akuffo                      "

Mrs Vida Yeboah, MP                Tourism
	Nana Paddy Acheampong      Deputy

Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah			Youth & Sports
     Peter Vaughan-Willims		Deputy 
     Dr. E.A. Ayirebi-Acquah, MP	Deputy 


Regional Ministers

Mr. Samuel Nuamah-Donkoh	Ashanti
David Osei- Wusu           -    Brong Ahafo
Jacob Arthur               -    Central 
Joshua Alabi			Greater Accra
Mr Joshua Alabi            -    Northen 
Donald Adabre                   Upper East
Sulemana Amidu	-		Upper West
Charles Agbenaza	        Volta
Ms. Patience Addow		Eastern Region
Mrs Esther Lily Nkansah	        Western Region
Deputy Regional Ministers

Mr S. P. Adamu           -   Western Region
Mrs Joana Appiah-Dwomoh  -   Ashanti Region   
Mr H. Q. Jehu-Appiah     -   Central  Region  
Mr Nasamu Asabigi        -   Northern Region  
Mr Kwasi Aboagye         -   Volta  Region     
Mr George Owusu          -   Brong Ahafo Region
Madam Fati Seidu         -   Upper East Region


Non-Cabinet Minister Without Portfolio

Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, MP
Maj Emmanuel Tetteh 



Ministers of State at the president's office are:


Mr Kojo Yankah (National Development Planning Commission (NDPC)
Kwamena Ahwoi (planning and regional economic co- operation and integration.)
Daniel Ohene Agyekum (chieftaincy affairs and protocol)
Mrs Margaret Clarke-Kwesie
Mr Abdulai Salifu
Mr Kobena Fosu. 
Mr David Amankwaa


Appointments in the President's Office

Mr. Nathan Quao			Special Assistant to the President
Mr. Ato Dadzie			Special Assistant to the President
Mr. J.L.M. Amissah		Secretary to the President
Mr. Francis Adjei-Danso		Secretary to the Cabinet
???		                Chief of Staff at the Presidency
Dr Asuanko-Ntomo Atakora	Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of President
Professor Kofi Awoonor          Presidential aide
Mr D. S. Boateng                Presidential aide
Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu		Presidential Adviser on Gov. Affairs


Gov. Appointentments

Mrs. Victoria Addy              Ghana Airways Board
Mrs. Grace Orleans		Chairperson of the Lands Commission Board
Rear Admiral Owusu-Ansah	Chairman of the Fisheries Commission