Previous Government (NDC)

Top Guns President: Jerry John RAWLINGS (since 1992) Vice-President: Mr. Evans Mills

1st Deputy Speaker: ? 2nd Deputy Speaker: ?



Cabinet Ministers & Their Duties

7. Mr Richard Kwame Peprah Finance & Economic Planning Mr. Victor Selormey Deputy Mr. K.B. Amissah-Arthur Deputy 8. Mr. Ekow Spio Garbrah Education Mr. Kwabena Kyere Deputy Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas " 9. Lt. Col. E.K.T. Donkoh Defence Dr Tony Aidoo Deputy 10. John Abu Mining & Energy Mr Simon Abingya Deputy 11. Victor James Gbeho Foreign Affairs Joseph Ahwa Laryea Deputy 12. Nii Okaija Adamafio Interior --- Deputy 13. Kwame Danso Boafo Health Charles Martey- Akrasu Kpapitey Deputy 14. J. H. Owusu-Acheampong Food and Agriculture Mr. M.K.K. Akyeampong Deputy Mr Clement Bugase " Mr Asiedu Nketia " 15. Mr Cletus Avoka Environment, Science and Technology Dr. Farouk Braimah Deputy Mr. Sam P. Yalley Deputy Nana Akwasi Agyeman Deputy 17. Alhaji Mohamed Mumuni Employment & Social Wefare Mrs. Am Benyiwa-Doe, MP Deputy Mr Austin Gamey Deputy 18. Dr. Obed Asamoah Attorney General (Minister of Justice) Mr. Martin Amidu Deputy 19. Dan Abodakpi Trade & Industries Commander P.M.G. Griffiths Deputy 20. Mr. John Mahama Transport & Communications Owuraku Amofa Deputy Mrs Rebecca Adotey " 21. Dr Christine Amoako-Nuamah Lands and Forestry Mr Richard Dornu Nartey Deputy Mr Moses Nayong Bilijo Deputy 22. Mrs Cecilia Johnson Local Govt & Rural Development Mr Francis Korbieh Deputy 23. Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi Information --- Deputy 24. Mr Edward K. Salia Roads and Transport Mr Mike Hammah Deputy Mr Steve Akorli Deputy Mr Martin Amidu Justice Non-Cabinet Ministers & their Duties Mr Isaac Adjei-Mensah - Works and Housing Alhaji Amadu Seidu Deputy Mr Alex Akuffo " Mrs Vida Yeboah, MP Tourism Nana Paddy Acheampong Deputy Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah Youth & Sports Peter Vaughan-Willims Deputy Dr. E.A. Ayirebi-Acquah, MP Deputy Regional Ministers Mr. Samuel Nuamah-Donkoh Ashanti David Osei- Wusu - Brong Ahafo Jacob Arthur - Central Joshua Alabi Greater Accra Mr Joshua Alabi - Northen Donald Adabre Upper East Sulemana Amidu - Upper West Charles Agbenaza Volta Ms. Patience Addow Eastern Region Mrs Esther Lily Nkansah Western Region Seidu Iddi Northen Deputy Regional Ministers Mr S. P. Adamu - Western Region Mrs Joana Appiah-Dwomoh - Ashanti Region Mr H. Q. Jehu-Appiah - Central Region Mr Nasamu Asabigi - Northern Region Mr Kwasi Aboagye - Volta Region Mr George Owusu - Brong Ahafo Region Madam Fati Seidu - Upper East Region Non-Cabinet Minister Without Portfolio Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, MP Maj Emmanuel Tetteh Ministers of State at the president's office are: Mr Kojo Yankah (National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) Kwamena Ahwoi (planning and regional economic co- operation and integration.) Daniel Ohene Agyekum (chieftaincy affairs and protocol) Mrs Margaret Clarke-Kwesie Mr Abdulai Salifu Mr Kobena Fosu. Mr David Amankwaa Appointments in the President's Office Mr. Nathan Quao Special Assistant to the President Mr. Ato Dadzie Special Assistant to the President Mr. J.L.M. Amissah Secretary to the President Mr. Francis Adjei-Danso Secretary to the Cabinet ??? Chief of Staff at the Presidency Dr Asuanko-Ntomo Atakora Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of President Professor Kofi Awoonor Presidential aide Mr D. S. Boateng Presidential aide Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu Presidential Adviser on Gov. Affairs Gov. Appointentments Mrs. Victoria Addy Ghana Airways Board Mrs. Grace Orleans Chairperson of the Lands Commission Board Rear Admiral Owusu-Ansah Chairman of the Fisheries Commission

Mr M. A. Seidu, Minister of State without portfolio, will act as a liaison officer between the executive and legislature.