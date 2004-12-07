New Patriotic Party
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a liberal democratic and conservative party in Ghana and one of two dominant parties in Ghanaian politics. The party is center-right, its leading rival being the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It supplied former president John Agyekum Kufuor.At the elections, held on 7 December 2004, the party won 129 out of 230 seats. The NPP candidate was John Kufuor, who was re-elected president with 52.75% of the vote. The party symbol is the elephant and the party colors are red, white, and blue.
In Ghanaian general election, 2008, the NPP candidate Nana Akufo-Addo lost the presidential election in a closely contested runoff, with Akufo-Addo receiving 49.77% of the votes, versus 50.23% for John Atta Mills, the NDC flag bearer.
In the Ghanaian general election, 2012, the party faced a similar situation. Akufo-Addo lost the election with 47.74% of the vote, while incumbent President of Ghana John Mahama won 50.7%.
|National Chairman
|Jake Otanka Obestebi-Lamptey
|First National Vice Chairman
|Fred Oware
|Second Vice Chairman
|Sheik Damba
|Third Vice Chairman
|Sophia Honner-Sam
|National Treasurer
|Esther Ofori
|National Organiser
|Lord Commey
|General Secretary
|Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie
|Address
|H/No. C. 912/2, Duade Street,
Kokomlemle. Accra.
|Tel.
|233 302 220864/227951
|Web Site
|Official Page
Akufo-Addo 2012
Parliamentary Candidates
|Manifesto
|Transforming Lives,Transforming Ghana
|Presidential Candidate (2012)
|Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo
|Vice Presidential Candidate (2012)
|Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia