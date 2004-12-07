New Patriotic Party





The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a liberal democratic and conservative party in Ghana and one of two dominant parties in Ghanaian politics. The party is center-right, its leading rival being the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It supplied former president John Agyekum Kufuor.At the elections, held on 7 December 2004, the party won 129 out of 230 seats. The NPP candidate was John Kufuor, who was re-elected president with 52.75% of the vote. The party symbol is the elephant and the party colors are red, white, and blue.

In Ghanaian general election, 2008, the NPP candidate Nana Akufo-Addo lost the presidential election in a closely contested runoff, with Akufo-Addo receiving 49.77% of the votes, versus 50.23% for John Atta Mills, the NDC flag bearer.

In the Ghanaian general election, 2012, the party faced a similar situation. Akufo-Addo lost the election with 47.74% of the vote, while incumbent President of Ghana John Mahama won 50.7%.

