People's National Convention is a political party founded on the 27th of July 1992 by Hilla Limann.

The party’s colors are red, green and white, with a palm tree symbol.

On the 7th December 2004, the party was part of the Grand Coalition that won 4 out of 230 seats.

Edward Mahama, candidate of the Grand Coalition won 1.9% of the vote at the presidential elections.

At the December 2008 elections, the party won 2 seats in Parliament.

Hassan Ayariga was elected in 2011 by the party to stand in the Ghanaian presidential election, 2012. He received 0.22% of the vote in the 2012 general elections.

In 2016, the party elected new officials, and nominated Edward Mahama as presidential candidate and Bernard Mornah as the Chairman.

