Supreme Court of Ghana
The Supreme Court of Ghana, which consists of the chief justice and four other justices, is the final court of appeal and has jurisdiction over matters relating to the enforcement or the interpretation of constitutional law. The Court of Appeal, which includes the chief justice and not fewer than five other judges, has jurisdiction to hear and to determine appeals from any judgment, decree, or High Court of Justice order. The High Court of Justice, which consists of the chief justice and not fewer than twelve other justices, has jurisdiction in all matters, civil and criminal, other than those involving treason.
Members of Supreme Court (2007)
- Mrs. Georgina Theodora Wood, Chief Justice (since June 2007)
- Mr. Justice William A. Atuguba
- Ms. Justice Sophia A. Akuffo
- Mr. Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey
- Dr. Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah
- Professor Justice Tawia Modibo Ocran
- Mr. Justice Julius Ansah
- Mr. Justice R.T. Aninakwa
- Mrs. Justice Sophia O. Adinyira
- Mr. Justice Samuel K. Asiamah