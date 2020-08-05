Regional News

10-year-old boy drowns in abandoned galamsey pit

File photo: There is suspicion the boy may been killed before being dumped in the pit

A boy believed to be 10-years-old has drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit at Beansre in Obuasi.

Unconfirmed report claimed the boy fell into the pit while playing with his peers on Tuesday morning.



However, some residents suspect foul play as they claim there is evidence the boy was killed before his body was dumped into the pit full of water.

The lifeless body of the boy has since been removed from the pit and deposited at the morgue. The incident has been reported to the police.



Meanwhile, parents of the boy are said to be pleading with the police to release the body to them.

