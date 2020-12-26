All those who celebrate Christmas are hell-bound – Nyame Somafo Yaw

Nyame Somafo Yaw, founder and leader, Asomdwee Ntonton Nkabom Som

Nyame Somafo Yaw, the founder and leader of Asomdwee Ntonton Nkabom Som has said that God does not approve of the celebration of Christmas by Christians so those who do so are lost.

According to the religious leader, apart from Rabbi Festival, all other festivals are not from God, therefore, those who celebrate Christmas have already comfortably booked their tickets to hell so there’s no way such people will go to heaven.



Nyame Somafo Yaw made these remarks in an exclusive interview with Kastle FM’s Amansan Krakye at Gomoa Ankamu during the opening ceremony of his annual gathering of worshipers.



“Now that God’s festival has finally arrived in Ghana. It is not only Christmas but other traditional festivals like Akwambo that the people of Gomoa celebrate. Some people also have festivals like Akwesidae but God doesn’t approve any of these festivals.

“So these festivals are celebrated every year but those who celebrate continue to be sick, and their afflictions continue to persist. This is the time that God’s festival has arrived in Ghana and when you come to be part of the Rabbi Festival you’d say that all my problems have gone.



“When you come with a positive mindset and you have faith you’ll surely not go home with your problems again. So very soon Christmas will fade away and be a thing of the past and nobody will even tell them to stop celebrating, they themselves would stop.”



