Ashaiman police mark Christmas in markets, streets

Personnel of the Service were deployed at vantage points to ensure incident free Yuletide

The police in Ashaiman was seen to be in charge of security during the Christmas festivities with strong visibility in markets and street corners.

Mr. William Awere, the Municipal Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the Command had been monitoring the local market following fire incidents in some markets in the country and kept personnel there 24/7 to protect life and property.



He said the decision was also for “Criminals around the market to feel the presence of the police in order to scare them from committing crimes.”

Apart from some police personnel on regular patrol in the Municipality, GNA also saw a number of policemen at lorry stations ensuring safety of travelers and enforcing road safety regulations.



The Municipal Commander said the operation was to ensure that criminals did not take advantage of the holidays and the festivities to commit crime.



He said the Command had not recorded any Christmas related crime yet as at noon of Christmas Day.