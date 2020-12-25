Bawumia’s message to Christians on Christmas

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (r) and wife, Samira Bawumia (l)

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has joined Christians worldwide to mark the yuletide.

Christmas is observed by Christians the world over, to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ some thousands of years ago. This day is significant because, it is believed that Christ was the prophesied savior of the world.



Mr. Bawumia, to mark the day in solidarity with the Christian community sent well wishes in a post on his Twitter page.



He, together with his wife who was tagged in the post wrote;



“For all things, we give thanks to God. Indeed, we have a lot to be thankful to God for. As the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah, Samira and I wish all Christians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, may God bless us all.”

Read the tweet below:



