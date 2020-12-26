Bishop Salifu Amoako urges Christians to give to others in Christmas

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, the founder of Alive Chapel International, has urged Christians to use the season of the birth of Christ Jesus to give to the vulnerable and poor in the society.

According to him, Christians must also thank God for the gift of life because all over the world many have lost their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The secret of increase, multiplication is connected to thanksgiving. So let’s show love to one another as a people and as a nation,” Bishop Salifu Amoako told GhanaWeb in his Christmas message.



“Whatever God has blessed you with, this season, make sure you stretch forth your hands to other people so that they can also enjoy Christmas…,” he added.



Bishop Salifu Amoako described the Christmas season as a season of exchanging gifts with neighbours and the poor in the society.

“Don’t take advantage of Christmas, and go and drink. If you drink, don't drive. Protect your life and don’t use the season to do bad things…celebrate the season; celebrate the birth of Christ and I am sure that if you do this you will enjoy life and enjoy the season,” he warned.



He further stated Christians are expecting much from God in the coming year because 2020 was overshadowed with Coronavirus.



Watch the video below.



