C/R: Journalist cum taxi driver hangs to death in Mankessim police cell

File photo

A 29-year-old journalist who doubles as a taxi driver has died in a police cell with a rope tied around his neck at the Mankessim Jedu Divisional Police Command in the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicate that the deceased, Kwame Egyama popularly known as Big Money while plying his trade as a taxi driver was stopped by the police but refused to stop.



On the next day, police saw him and chased him with their motorcycle and got him arrested. He was then put in the Mankessim Jedu Divisional Police cell where he called his car owner.



The car owner upon his arrival at the Police station settled the case and accepted to pay any cost the police are demanding. He decided to go home and bring money to settle the case in fifteen minutes time.



However, the car owner had a call from the Police that the suspect had hanged himself in a police cell with a rope.



Report says, before the Car owner got to the police station, the deceased had already been taken to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary by the police without informing the family about it.

Speaking to Mr. Moses Ocran, the father of the deceased, he called on the Mankessim Jedu police to explain where his son got the rope while in police custody to hang herself.



He said he does not understand why police after depositing the corpse at the mortuary failed to inform the family, hence they suspect the police killed him.



Mr. Moses Ocran kicked against the decision of the police to conduct an autopsy when the family has not pushed for it.



Meanwhile, the mother and the entire family of the deceased from Ekumfi Assaman, have threatened to invoke curses on the police personnel for allegedly killing their son and putting rope on his neck.



The family has therefore demanded justice and called on the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to act on the case.