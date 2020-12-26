Christmas: Dr Lawrence Tetteh urges Ghanaians to preserve peace

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, founder and president of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has in a Christmas message asked Ghanaians to be ambassadors of peace.

According to him, Ghana in a COVID-19 era and in an era that there is an electoral misunderstanding among some political parties and the Electoral Commission need peace, unity and humility like never before in order for the country to prosper.



Dr. Tetteh stated: “2020 has been an interesting year with a lot of tension, problems and even in this pandemic called COVID-19, men and woman have lost their lives worldwide, countless people that we did not even think they will die the time they died but COVID took their life away. We should be thanking God that some of us are still alive today. We thank God. Don’t forget your God, your humble beginning and how far God has brought you. Remember as a people and as a nation, we all have the collective responsibility to be influenced by peace, ambassadors of peace. I pray that as we look back, we should not forget that it is just by the grace of God that we are where we are today.”



He stressed: “This nation cannot be like Rwanda, Ivory Coast and certain nations of the world that lost their lives in the cause of elections and because of politics…”

Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh suggested to the supporters of the various political parties that it is God who chooses a leader and reminded them that posterity will not forgive anybody who tries to disrupt the peace of this nation.



Watch the video below:



