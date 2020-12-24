Christmas Eve 2020: Long queues as travellers mass up at Circle VIP station

Ghanaians are travelling to their various destinations to mark the Christmas festivities

There are long queues at the Circle VIP Bus terminal as Ghanaians prepare to travel to their various destinations to mark the Christmas festivities.

For some of these commuters, Christmas eve meant that no time was to be wasted in staying at home with them making their way to the bus terminals as early as 7am to catch the first few buses to travel.



When GhanaWeb toured some bus terminals on December 24, the news team witnessed an influx of people queuing at the ticket and information centres in a bid to board a bus.



General Manager of VIP Jeoun Transport, Ernest 'Adakabre' Frimpong Manso in an interaction with GhanaWeb said the number of commuters for this year especially has0 surged with more expected in the coming days.



Frimpong Manso said all drivers of his outfit have been well trained and given the right guidance towards ensuring that their passengers arrive atin their destinations in a rather safe and timely manner.

He said all COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced by the bus wardens and drivers prior to commuters boarding the buses.



Some travellers who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed their excitement of travelling for the Christmas festivities and urged all to be measured in their celebrations.



“The long queue is as result of the Christmas festivity but I am not too worried because I am hopeful of arriving alive to celebrate and spend time with my family and friends. It is also important to celebrate the period wisely,” a traveller said.