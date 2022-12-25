3
Menu
News

Christmas: Passengers flood lorry terminals in Accra

TROTRO PASSENGERS1 File photo of passengers

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Major lorry terminals in Ghana’s capital on the eve of Christmas got flooded with passengers travelling to other parts of the country for the Christmas holidays,

At the V.I.P Jeoun Transport Services, Intercity STC Coaches Limited and 2M Express at Chricle, some passengers stated that Christmas was an opportunity to spend quality time with their families, hence the high patronage.

Others said they were taking advantage of the holidays to rest at home and attend to family issues.

Mrs. Felicia Brobbey, a passenger, said “I am going to Kumasi to spend time with my extended family.”

Mrs Brobbey added that she was hopeful the new year would be a better one for Ghanaians.

Mr Emmanuel Sangba-Dery, another traveler, who was waiting at the terminal to travel to Bolgatanga, said though things were tight they could not afford not to visit their relations outside the capital.

Meanwhile, the vehicular traffic in the city centre is said to be "manageable".

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: