Christmas: Passengers flood lorry terminals in Accra

Source: GNA

Major lorry terminals in Ghana’s capital on the eve of Christmas got flooded with passengers travelling to other parts of the country for the Christmas holidays,

At the V.I.P Jeoun Transport Services, Intercity STC Coaches Limited and 2M Express at Chricle, some passengers stated that Christmas was an opportunity to spend quality time with their families, hence the high patronage.



Others said they were taking advantage of the holidays to rest at home and attend to family issues.



Mrs. Felicia Brobbey, a passenger, said “I am going to Kumasi to spend time with my extended family.”

Mrs Brobbey added that she was hopeful the new year would be a better one for Ghanaians.



Mr Emmanuel Sangba-Dery, another traveler, who was waiting at the terminal to travel to Bolgatanga, said though things were tight they could not afford not to visit their relations outside the capital.



Meanwhile, the vehicular traffic in the city centre is said to be "manageable".