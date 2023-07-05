'Death is my only escape' - Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

Kwadwo Asare Konadu Gyamfi, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was recently rescued by fellow students as he attempted to commit suicide by jumping off an 8-story hostel block on campus.

In a video shared by The KNUST Voice, a social media page that focuses on happenings on campus, Gyamfi, who according to reports is a medical student, is captured hanging from a balcony in his suicide bid.



Colleagues got to him on time and held on to him; before making efforts that resulted in pulling him off from the balcony to safety.



Hours after the video was circulated, a purported suicide note that he left behind was also posted on social media.



In the note, he commiserated with his parents and siblings as well as friends explaining his decision was hard to reach but a last resort.



He put his situation down to depression which pushed him into seeing nothing to live for. “I’ve been seeing demons … and actually heard one speak,” he wrote in portions of the note sighted by GhanaWeb.



GhanaWeb is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the said note.

Neither the school administration nor the hostel operators have commented or responded to GhanaWeb enquiries.



TWI NEWS



The full note as shared on Twitter is below:













????????BREAKING NEWS ???????? A male student of KNUST attempted to commit suicide at the Brunie Complex. The student has been saved and well.



The actual cause of the attempt is yet unknown ???????? pic.twitter.com/D92GBxH6r4 — ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? (@VOICE_of_KNUST) July 4, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA