ECG assures Ghanaians of stable power ahead of the Christmas celebration

Electricity Company of Ghana

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Central Region, Mr. Awal Boye has assured Ghanaians of stable power ahead of the Christmas celebration.

Mr. Awal Boye told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com that though ECG has gone on Christmas break, they will continue to render timely services to their customers.



He said on Kastle FM that “Electricity is very important in our daily endeavours whether being used for business or for domestic activities. That’s why we have put good measures onboard even though officially we’re going on break as ECG for the Christmas celebration."



“However, going on break doesn’t mean that we’ve left the job we render to our customers. We have standby teams in all our 10 districts across the Central Region. We have ECG staff who’ll be working throughout the break to make sure that whenever there is a fault they respond to it abruptly,” he added.

The Central Regional P.R.O of ECG assured their customers that the standby teams are available whenever there’s a fault to respond rapidly.



He continued “What we’ve done is that our lines which passes through bushes have been duly cleared to make sure that nothing obstruct our quest for frequent power. Secondly, our standby teams are always available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.



He told the host Amansan Krakye that “We can’t say that it’s Christmas so if you go to ECG you won’t get anyone to attend to you or you wouldn’t get prepaid to buy. We’re still working throughout this Christmas season so that everyone can celebrate the yuletide as they wish to."