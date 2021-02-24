Form 3 student of Toase SHS commits suicide at Barekese

He died Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A twenty-two-year-old Toase Senior Senior High (SHS) form 3 student, Kwame Boadu known as Odoa has hanged himself to death inside his room at Barekese, the district capital of Atwima Nwabiagya North in the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident which occurred on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 has thrown family and friends of the deceased into a state of shock and mourning.



The mother of the deceased Madam Durowaa who narrated the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com said she suspects foul play into the death of her son (deceased) Kwame Boadu.



“Kwame was with us yesterday evening and we saw him when he went to his room to sleep. I was about to go to market and his (deceased) 2 friends came to look for him. I told them to go to his room to wake him up because I thought he was still asleep” Madam Doruwaa explained.

She explained that “They started shouting when they open the door and I rushed to the room and I saw my son hanging with his lifeless body”.



The deceased body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.



Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigations into the matter.