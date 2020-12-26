Government's fate depends on these 5 things – Gyampo shares expectations ahead of new year

Political Scientist, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has some recommendations for the elected government if they want to make their second term in government worth the chance.

Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020 to elect a president to steer the affairs of the nation over the next four years.



It was a tough race and ultimately, the New Patriotic Party, headed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, won with some 6,730,413 votes as declared by the Electoral Commission.



Their term begins from January 7 when the official transition ceremony will be held but ahead of this, Prof. Gyampo has some words of advice for the government. He believes Ghanaians are now very keen about affairs in government and hence the fate of the ruling government will depend on their decisions in the coming years.



1.Government should come out with well-thought-through policies:



“My expectation in the coming year is that, given the kind of government we are likely to have, government can no longer have the luxury of doing anything that they please. There’s no longer an opportunity to do things that are propagandistic and so I expect government to come out with well-thought-through policies,” he said.



2.Govern under directions of God:

“Govern under divine directions of God to ensure the advancement of the interest of the ordinary people of Ghana.”



3.Be mindful of the fact that Ghanaians are watching and ready to scrutinize:



“I urge all government appointees and functionaries to be mindful of the fact that they now have a very close mandate of the people, people are now going to watch and scrutinize them.”



4.Do things properly if you want to keep power:



“If those power-bearers are interested in holding on to power and also keeping on to power then it is important that they do things properly.”



5.Eschew propaganda and govern in a manner that will better the lot of the peopleL





Beyond this, Prof. Gyampo expressed gratitude about events that unfolded in 2020, noting how it re-emphasized the sovereignty of God. He also wished all Ghanaians the blessings of the season.



“The year 2020 has been an eventful year, politically, socially and economically. It’s taught all of us all over the world that sovereignty resides with God himself who rules in the affairs of man. Thankfully, we are still alive, we didn’t die, we are still hale and hearty, we thank God.



“I wish all of us a Merry Christmas,” he stated.