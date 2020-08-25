Politics

I’ll spend my first night as president in police cell - Hassan Ayariga

Flagbearer of APC, Hassan Ayariga

Flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress(APC) Hassan Ayariga says he’ll leave his comfortable home and sleep in the police cell on the first night he’s elected as President.

According to him, this will indicate to his appointees how ruthless he’ll be should any of them be involved in corruption while in office.



“…Under Hassan Ayariga the first thing I want to assure is that when I become President, the first day I’m going to sleep in the prison. The first day I become President that day I will not sleep in my house. I’m going to go to the police station and ask them to open the door I want to sleep in there because that is going to be the signal that if the President himself can sleep in the cell whoever is corrupt no favour no fear will sleep there,” he told Joy FM in an interview.



Hassan Ayariga was acclaimed as the flagbearer for the party on Monday, August 24, 2020,

Mr. Ayariga who left the People’s National Congress (PNC), which he represented at the polls in 2012 to form the APC ahead of the 2016 election, has been the party’s only flagbearer contestant.



This year, he was the only aspirant who picked up presidential nomination forms in the APC.

