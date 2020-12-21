Kingdom Medic International brings joy of Christmas to orphans at Nectar Foundation

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Supervisor of the Nectar Foundation at Nuaso in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region, Madam Fredericka Akosua Akufo has appealed for assistance for inmates of the facility seeking to pursue tertiary education in various tertiary institutions in the country.

Madam Fredericka Akosua Akufo who has been heading the facility for the past eighteen years said the biggest challenge confronting the 18-year-old facility was the inability of brilliant students of the Home to access tertiary education due to lack of funds.



She made the appeal when a non-denominational evangelistic ministry, the Kingdom Medics International made of Health Professionals and Headed by Physician Specialist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Winfred Baah, feted and presented items including drinks, provisions, food items, stationary, clothing, etc. worth Gh?8000 and cash of Gh?1000 to the orphans as part of efforts to bring the joy of Christmas to them.



“Some of the children from this home qualify for the university, some perform very well and qualify for the university but financial problems [to enroll them] becomes very difficult,” lamented the Supervisor who appealed to benevolent individuals and organizations to come in and support the facility and inmates.



Though she said the Department Of Social Welfare under which the facility falls brings orphans into the home, financial commitment from the Department for the running of the facility is woefully inadequate.



Madam Fredericka Akosua Akufo thanked Dr. Baah and his team for always remembering the Home, praising them for the generosity shown towards them over the years.

The Kingdom Medics International led by Dr. Baah on Saturday donated the items as part of its outreach programs to provide assistance and comfort for the kids and other persons in need in various facilities.



Speaking during the presentation of items, the medical doctor said it is important for society to remember the disadvantaged in times like this so that they will also know it is Christmas time and celebrate it accordingly.



The Physician Specialist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital said the ministry is noted for its outreach programs in line with its belief in practical Christianity and is a friend to prisons, orphanages, hospitals, and other facilities which houses underprivileged people following its annual assistance to them.



“Every year, we celebrate Christmas with an orphanage or underprivileged people, and this year, we decided to come to the nectar home,” he said, adding that the gesture would not be the last from the group as it pledged its continuous support.



Dr. Baah had these words of encouragement for the kids: “I want to tell them that they are blessed and we love them and I know they’ll be great. I have no doubt that greatness is within them so I want them to learn hard, to study hard, and pray hard and I know that they’ll be greater than us.”

Considered a friend of many orphanages, hospitals, and prisons in Ghana, the KMI has been a regular donor to these facilities across the country, and spends their Christmas with the disadvantaged in society.



Miss Augusta Tetteh, an inmate of the Nectar Foundation speaking on behalf of her colleagues expressed her gratitude to the donors and appealed to other benevolent organizations and the government to assist the facility to provide adequate care and support for the kids.



She also expressed her appreciation to the caregivers at the home for their immense assistance and commitment towards their upkeep.



The Nectar Foundation is a non-governmental organization (NGO) initiated and founded in 2002 by Reverend Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Felix A. Anyasor (late). The mission of the foundation is to provide food, shelter, health needs, and education to the vulnerable and children orphaned by HIV/AIDS.



The facility currently holds 42 inmates including 28 males and 14 females who are currently in primary, senior high school, and tertiary institutions.

