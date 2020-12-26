Labadi Beach comes alive on Boxing Day despite ban on beaches

“Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice. All other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols."

That was the statement president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, December 20, 2020, as regards the state of some institutions and businesses that have been restricted from operating due to COVID-19.



Almost a week after the president’s speech, Christmas is here and one would think the president’s statement means there will not be the usual busting scenes of holidaymakers making merry and swimming at beaches across the country.



However, at about midday on Boxing Day, what it took to gain access to the La Pleasure Beach Resort, one of the biggest beaches in the country, was an amount of GH¢20.



One is then welcomed to an intrusive appeal by several employees seeking to get them to sit at a table to be served drinks, food and meat at an extra cost.



At the time GhanaWeb visited the beach, some holidaymakers had already found their way to the beach and were making merry.

While some were seen enjoying with drinks and food, others were already having the time of their lives.



Ironically, the beach resort right from its entrance up to the shores of the sea had several notices indicating that it was closed due to COVID-19.



Also dotted right at the foot of the ocean were several signs with the reading “WELCOME TO LA PLEASURE BEACH RESORT. NO SWIMMING.”



Although the scene did not look like the very regular Labadi Beach scene on a Boxing Day, the indication was clear that the resort was open to business and had actually come alive in defiance to the Executive Order which clearly stipulates that beaches, pubs, cinemas, and nightclubs are to remain closed as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.



At the time GhanaWeb was leaving the resort, patronage was seen to be gradually picking up as the queue had started growing in length.

Operators of the various pubs and food joints in the resort were also busily setting up for what would likely be a busy day they have not had in a long time.



See a video of the scene at Labadi Beach at midday on Boxing Day below:



