Let Christ's peace remain in your hearts so Ghana wins - Xavier Sosu's Christmas message to NDC, all

Member of Parliament elect for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu

Member of Parliament elect for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu has asked for the peace of Jesus Christ to remain in the hearts of all Ghanaians in the wake of the elections.

The Human Rights lawyer and activist, in a Christmas message urged for peace to remain in the life of the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, former president, John Mahama and all sympathizers of their respective parties.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Portia Etornam Kornu, Lawyer Francis Sosu charged all politicians to remember their acts of service to the people who have given them the mandate.



“I want everybody who is into politics to remember that the reason for politicking is selfless service to people and let that guide our engagements, actions and public statements so that at the end of the day Ghana will be winner,” Francis Xavier-Sosu desired.



The MP-elect wished all his constituents, chiefs, executives and youth leaders in Madina a Merry Christmas and prosperity for them all.

“I appreciate all in Madina for giving me this chance, you’ve helped me achieve my aspirations and I believe it is time for me to also help the people of Madina to achieve your aspirations,” Francis Sosu said.



He continued, “It is my prayer that God will give me the Grace to help each and everyone to achieve your aspirations be it in education, health, employment or whatever it may be. I pray to have the confidence and grace to help everyone achieve these aspirations”



Watch the video below:



