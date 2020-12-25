Let's avail ourselves to be used by God as instrument of peace - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the need to protect and sustain the country's peace by loving one another as Jesus Christ loved the world.

He said the teachings of Jesus Christ enjoined everyone to love one another, humble, and avail ourselves to be used by God as an instrument of peace.



Addressing joyous congregation of Victory Bible Church International, Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie, in Accra, on Christmas Church Service, on Friday, the Vice President said it was necessary for every Ghanaian to prioritize the country's peace above personal gratification.



"We should avail ourselves to be used by God as the instrument of peace. As a country, we have come a long way as we have had peaceful coexistence among ourselves despite the diversity of tribes, religion, ethnicity and so on.



Even in our diversity, we have always remain indivisible and what we have in common are in excess than what divide us, "Dr Bawumia pointed out.



The Vice President further explained that it was the love for each other underpinned by biblical love for our neighbours, which had made Ghana the most peaceful nation in the West African sub-region.

"It is a feat we well deserve and accomplished, and should not be taken for granted because it is by the grace of God that we have peace in our country," Dr Bawumia added.



"Just about two weeks ago, Ghana's peace was once again tested when we went for the Presidential and Parliamentary Election, and by the grace of the Almighty, we have accomplished this task peacefully.



The election will always be those who have won and those who lost, but the battle is always the Lord's and victory for Ghana, and we should be proud.



"It is not easy losing an election, President Akufo-Addo and I have lost elections before and it was a painful moment.



We lost one in 2008 by just 40,000 votes but we prioritised the peace and sanctity of our democracy and conceded.

"I'm much convinced that the Lord that granted us the will and power to prioritize national cohesion, peace and tranquility over personal gratification is capable to do same for us," the Vice President stated.



Dr Bawumia lauded the Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Church, Bishop Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi for availing himself to be used by God for his purpose and saving many souls.



The Vice President was of the belief that the prayers of Bishop Tackie-Yarboi would go a long way in ensuring peace and tranquility in the country.



"This is the first church service am attending after the 2020 election and it is not a coincidence that we are worshipping in the Victory Bible Church, it is victory for the Lord and Ghana.



"Thank you Bishop and the congregation for the warm reception accorded us, and I will come back to this church to worship with you," Dr Bawumia assured.