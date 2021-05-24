Miracle JHS 'suicide': Family of late 14-year-old girl refuse to mark one-week memorial

The deceased was found hanging in the school's dining hall

• The family of the deceased say there awaiting on a Police autopsy

• They have averred that she was murdered contrary to the school's account she committed suicide



• The late Leticia Kyere Pinaman was a 14-year-old student of Miracle JHS



The family of a deceased 14-year-old Junior High School student who allegedly committed suicide have refused to mark a week memorial as ascribed in some Ghanaian customs to mourn the dead.



Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a student of the Miracle JHS at Baakoniaba, a suburb of Sunyani was on Monday May 17, 2020 found dead, hanging in the dining hall.

The family have since the incident expressed dismay and averred that she was murdered contrary to the school's account that she committed suicide.



Father of the deceased, Williams Kyere in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency monitored by GhanaWeb stressed that the one-week memorial was unnecessary as they were patiently waiting on the Police autopsy to ascertain the death of their daughter.



The GNA at the time of filing this report observed some relatives and friends of the deceased arriving at the family home of Leticia Kyere to mourn with the bereaved family.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is continuing investigations into the incident.