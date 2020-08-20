General News

More than 80% of those who commit suicide suffer depression - Dr. Newman Arthur

A total of 800,000 people die due to suicide yearly. File photo

Clinical Health Psychologist, Dr. Newman Arthur, has called on the entire populace to pay attention to mental health issues to reduce the alarming rate of suicide cases among children.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on the back of the rise in the number of suicide cases among the youth, he indicated that the family sometimes overlook the challenges that these children experience and fail to provide the care and assistance they need during their moment of crises.



He noted that “young people who are unable to cope with some kinds of challenges like family issues, relationship issues become suicidal” adding that “the school stress for instance compound on already existing problems” can lead to suicide”.



A World Health Organization report shows that a person dies every 40 seconds by suicide worldwide. A total of 800,000 people die due to suicide yearly.



In less than a month, three children, including a 9-year-old boy, have committed suicide in various parts of the country. In all these cases, victims resorted to hanging with a rope or sponge.

On July 24, 2020, news broke about a 9-year-old boy who committed suicide with a green nylon sponge in the capital of the Eastern Region, Koforidua. More than 10 suicide cases have so far been reported in the region alone.



Relatives of the victims of suicide usually claimed that they were shocked by the death of their loved ones as they did not exhibit any sign of suicidal attempt before the unfortunate incidence.



But according to Dr. Arthur, “Depression is multi-factorial but one becomes a major trigger… more than 80% of those who commit suicide suffer depression. If they go through depression and it’s not managed well, they can commit suicide. Stress, anxiety or any kind of external demand which a person cannot cope with can lead to suicide.”

