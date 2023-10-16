Mortal remains of teacher who committed suicide in Sunyani laid to rest

Sympatisers who were present at Samuel Benneh's funeral

Correspondence from Bono Region:

The mortal remains of Samuel Benneh, the 36-year-old teacher who committed suicide at Dumasua in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have been laid to rest.



The solemn ceremony for the late Samuel Benneh took place on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Newtown, a suburb of Sunyani.



The event brought together colleague teachers, classmates, friends, and sympathisers who gathered to pay their last respects to the late teacher after which the body was finally laid to rest at the Sunyani Royal Cemetery.



One of his colleagues, Oppong Anthony who could hardly hold back his tears said “He was our colleague and so we have gathered here today as tradition demands to pay our last respect to him and to bid him farewell”.



Popularly known as Ananseman, Samuel Benneh, a Wamfie Roman Catholic Primary School teacher was found hanging on a cashew tree on September 25, 2023.

Reports reveal that the deceased until his death was involved in a gay allegation at Wamfie, an allegation many people suspect might have compelled him to commit suicide out of shame.



However, the Assemblymember for the Dumasua Electoral Area, Emmanuel Gyamfi,



dispute the suicide claims based on the evidence at the crime scene and has called for proper investigations into his death by the police.



“When someone commits suicide by hanging, there are certain signs you see on the body but that was not the case with the death of Samuel Benneh. Aside from three holes on his hands which were strange, there was no scratching on his neck, no fecal matter and the rope was too long so in my layman’s opinion there was foul play”, the Assemblymember said.



The deceased left behind three children.