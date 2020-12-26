Our peace is priceless, let us protect it – Prophet Kofi Oduro

Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has advised Ghanaians to protect the peace they enjoy as a country in this festive season because the peace of the land is priceless.

Ghana recently went into an electioneering mode where all manner of insults was hurled across the board during the campaign season.



But as the elections are over, many people have called for peace and reconciliation to move Ghana forward and Prophet Oduro has done the same.



In his Christmas message to Ghanaians, he said Christmas is for peace, sharing, love and forgiveness and he would entreat all Ghanaians to forgive one another regardless what had happened previously.



“Our peace is priceless, let us protect it at all costs; it doesn’t matter what we have done to ourselves, let us be able to reconcile our differences and move on, this is Christmas, we have a nation to protect”, the man of God said whiles speaking to GhanaWeb.



Prophet Oduro said even though 2020 has been a difficult year, God has also been abundantly merciful to his children and so would advise Ghanaians to remember the goodness of God at all times.

He said many people died during the pandemic but Ghanaians can still attest to the fact that God’s love was consistent in their lives and just like him, Ghanaians should remember 2020 for God’s mercies and intervention in their lives.



On lessons learnt the man of God said he has learnt to be careful and also come to the realization that life is indeed short looking at the number of people that died in the year.



“I have learnt to be careful, that life is short, many people this year have passed on we never thought would be and so the Lord should teach us to number our days and we would apply our heart to wisdom…” he said.



