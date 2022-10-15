2
Watch how two men attempted to save Kasoa suicide man

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Friday, October 14, some residents of Galilea, a suburb of Kasoa in the Ga South District did all they could to talk a young man who was on a mission to take his own life by climbing onto a GRIDCo transmission line out of doing that.

Their efforts yielded no result as the man eventually committed suicide.

A video has emerged that captures how two men attempted to rescue the man by forcibly grabbing him. He was however, very swift and managed to climb higher on the metallic pole.

The man who has been identified as Kakra got electrocuted when he stepped on a transmission line and died on the spot.

According to some eyewitnesses, the victim before taking his life, spoke about how unbearable life has become for him.

