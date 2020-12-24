We are committed to world class security for Ghana, Africa - GAF

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, Chief of the Defence Staff

Lieutenant General, Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of the Defence Staff, has affirmed the Military’s commitment to building a cohesive and a united force to provide world-class security for Ghana and Africa.

That, he said was necessary because the union of forces in protecting and safeguarding the nation produced greater success.



Lt. Gen. Akwa said this on Wednesday in Accra at the festival of nine lessons and carols service and end of year thanksgiving religious parade organized by the Ghana Armed Forces.



The programme was on the theme: "God Our Hope For Today and Tomorrow".



He said though the year started with the outbreak of coronavirus in March, “divine providence and the goodwill of God” sustained all the ranks in the armed forces.



The Chief of Defence Staff said the Military played its role controlling the spread of the virus during the ban on the restriction of movement in the country.

He urged the Forces and the public to continue to adhere to the health protocols as prescribed by the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Service to stay safe and healthy.



He commended the Forces for their loyalty and intelligence in maintaining the country's security and ensuring peace in the just-ended elections.



Lt Gen Akwa stated that the Forces would continue to maintain its high reputation internationally through peacekeeping operations in ensuring a peaceful environment across the region.



Lieutenant Colonel, Benjamin G.Kumi-Wood, Pastor in charge of Church of Pentecost Church, Burma Camp, in a sermon, urged all to be thankful to God and trust His faithfulness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We need to be confident that God will see us through the new year with fresh strength and fortitude", he said.

Lt. Col. Kumi-Wood encouraged the Military to be fearless and build its trust in God.



The staff took the nine lessons in English and Quran with songs from the Military mass choir, while the clergy prayed for the nation for peaceful coexistence.



The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is a service of Christian worship celebrating the birth of Jesus.



It signifies the promise of the birth of Jesus Christ, told in nine short Bible readings interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols, hymns and choral music.