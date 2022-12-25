1
Menu
News

We have been confronted with Babylon moments - Akufo-Addo hopeful Ghana will rise again

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 12122WhatsApp Image 2022 11 08 At 08.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism over the ability of Ghana's economy to bounce back.

According to him, the past three years have been challenging for the country.

But the President is hopeful that the country will rise again.

In his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Saturday, December 24, 2022, Akufo-Addo said he said when the right attitude is pushed, things will get better.

He said “…over the last three years we have been confronted with our own captivity in Babylon moments. We had to ride turbulent storms and we were faced with the unknown."

“Indeed, there were moments where we doubted our ability to surmount these challenges.

“I am happy that in spite of it all we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise up again,” he added.

SSD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: