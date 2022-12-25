We have been confronted with Babylon moments - Akufo-Addo hopeful Ghana will rise again

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism over the ability of Ghana's economy to bounce back.

According to him, the past three years have been challenging for the country.



But the President is hopeful that the country will rise again.



In his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Saturday, December 24, 2022, Akufo-Addo said he said when the right attitude is pushed, things will get better.



He said “…over the last three years we have been confronted with our own captivity in Babylon moments. We had to ride turbulent storms and we were faced with the unknown."

“Indeed, there were moments where we doubted our ability to surmount these challenges.



“I am happy that in spite of it all we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise up again,” he added.



