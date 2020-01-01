Asian Restaurants
Accra has a wide range of Asian cuisine ranging from standard Chinese fare to Japanese sushi and tepanyaki and delicious Thai food. There are even a couple of Korean restaurants in Tema.
JAPANESE:
3121
Tepanyaki, good sushi and nice desserts. Expensive but delicious.
Location: 17th lane, above Tantra nightclub, Osu, Accra. (same compound as Pearl Chinese Restaurant).
Telephone: 026 7773121
Facebook: Welcome to 3121 Sushi Bar & Lounge
MONSOON
Sushi made with fresh fish flown in from South Africa - delicious and not too expensive. Monsoon also does tepanyaki.
Location: 41 Oxford Street, Osu, Accra (above the Osu food court).
Telephone: 030 2782307
SANTOKU
Authentic Japanese food and amazing cocktails in a stunning setting - very expensive! Service is very good and it's a great place for a business meeting or special dinner. Reservations are recommended.
Location: Villagio Vista apartment complex, opposite the African Regent Hotel, Tetteh Quarshie Interchange
Telephone: 054 4311511
Website: www.santoku-restaurant.com
Facebook: SantokuAccra
THAI:
ORIENTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS
Unusual combination of tasty Thai food, plus massage and fitness centre.
Telephone: 030 2962788
A new Thai restaurant in East Legon serving authentic Thai food and also does Thai massage. Comes highly recommended. Not too expensive and also does delivery.
Location: H/No. 4 Sunflower St, Christian Centre, East Legon (near Noble House Restaurant)
Telephone: 024 9163280, 024 9225571, 027 5678887, 020 3881314
THAI ISLAND
Great selection of fresh, delicious Thai food in a beautifully decorated dining room. Service is friendly and attentive. Good wine list too. Fish dishes are excellent and each dish is has a chilli 'scale' which gives you an idea of how spicy it is.
Located in the Afrikiko Complex behind Cafe Dez Amis.
Location: Afrikiko, Independence Ave, near Flagstaff House
Telephone: 024 9893016
ZION THAI
Run by a Thai-Ghanaian couple, the roadside setting makes the whole experience feel authentic. Popular with expats and volunteers. Food is good, beers are cold and you can sit at the indoor tables if there is space!
Location: Turn left at Papaye on Oxford St, Zion Thai is at the end of the road
Telephone: 024 3610108, 054 9967644
KOREAN:
ARIRANG
Excellent Korean BBQ, reasonably priced - well worth the drive to Tema.
Location: Near the Texas Casino, Ghana
SEOUL GRILL
Great Korean food serving the Korean community in Tema.
Telephone: 054 5051528, 024 6997770