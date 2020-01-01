Asian Restaurants

Accra has a wide range of Asian cuisine ranging from standard Chinese fare to Japanese sushi and tepanyaki and delicious Thai food. There are even a couple of Korean restaurants in Tema.

JAPANESE:

3121

Tepanyaki, good sushi and nice desserts. Expensive but delicious.

Location: 17th lane, above Tantra nightclub, Osu, Accra. (same compound as Pearl Chinese Restaurant).
Telephone: 026 7773121
Facebook: Welcome to 3121 Sushi Bar & Lounge


MONSOON

Sushi made with fresh fish flown in from South Africa - delicious and not too expensive. Monsoon also does tepanyaki.

Location: 41 Oxford Street, Osu, Accra (above the Osu food court).
Telephone: 030 2782307


SANTOKU

Authentic Japanese food and amazing cocktails in a stunning setting - very expensive!  Service is very good and it's a great place for a business meeting or special dinner. Reservations are recommended.

Location: Villagio Vista apartment complex, opposite the African Regent Hotel, Tetteh Quarshie Interchange
Telephone: 054 4311511
Website: www.santoku-restaurant.com
Facebook: SantokuAccra


THAI:

ORIENTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS

Unusual combination of tasty Thai food, plus massage and fitness centre.

Location: 2nd Osu Badu St, Dzorwulu, Accra. Yellow building.
Telephone: 024 2187590, 027 6629813


PADTHAI RESTAURANT
Previously at 10 Monrovia Road, Padthai is now on 20 Flower Road in East Legon, near Mensvic Hotel. Very spicy but you can request less chilli. Takeaway is also available.
 
Location: 20 Flower Rd, East Legon.
Telephone: 030 2962788

 
THAI RESTAURANT

A new Thai restaurant in East Legon serving authentic Thai food and also does Thai massage. Comes highly recommended. Not too expensive and also does delivery.

Location: H/No. 4 Sunflower St, Christian Centre, East Legon (near Noble House Restaurant)
Telephone: 024 9163280, 024 9225571, 027 5678887, 020 3881314


THAI ISLAND

Great selection of fresh, delicious Thai food in a beautifully decorated dining room. Service is friendly and attentive. Good wine list too. Fish dishes are excellent and each dish is has a chilli 'scale' which gives you an idea of how spicy it is.

Located in the Afrikiko Complex behind Cafe Dez Amis.

Location: Afrikiko, Independence Ave, near Flagstaff House
Telephone: 024 9893016


ZION THAI

Run by a Thai-Ghanaian couple, the roadside setting makes the whole experience feel authentic. Popular with expats and volunteers. Food is good, beers are cold and you can sit at the indoor tables if there is space!

Location: Turn left at Papaye on Oxford St, Zion Thai is at the end of the road
Telephone: 024 3610108, 054 9967644

 

KOREAN:

ARIRANG

Excellent Korean BBQ, reasonably priced - well worth the drive to Tema.  

Location: Near the Texas Casino, Ghana


SEOUL GRILL

Great Korean food serving the Korean community in Tema.

Location: Hospital Rd, Community 11, Tema. Restaurant is sign-posted.

Telephone: 054 5051528, 024 6997770

 