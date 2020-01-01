Asian Restaurants

Accra has a wide range of Asian cuisine ranging from standard Chinese fare to Japanese sushi and tepanyaki and delicious Thai food. There are even a couple of Korean restaurants in Tema.





JAPANESE:



3121

Tepanyaki, good sushi and nice desserts. Expensive but delicious.

Location: 17th lane, above Tantra nightclub, Osu, Accra. (same compound as Pearl Chinese Restaurant).

Telephone: 026 7773121

Facebook: Welcome to 3121 Sushi Bar & Lounge







MONSOON

Sushi made with fresh fish flown in from South Africa - delicious and not too expensive. Monsoon also does tepanyaki.

Location: 41 Oxford Street, Osu, Accra (above the Osu food court).

Telephone: 030 2782307





SANTOKU





Authentic Japanese food and amazing cocktails in a stunning setting - very expensive! Service is very good and it's a great place for a business meeting or special dinner. Reservations are recommended.

Location: Villagio Vista apartment complex, opposite the African Regent Hotel, Tetteh Quarshie Interchange

Telephone: 054 4311511

Website: www.santoku-restaurant.com

Facebook: SantokuAccra





THAI:

ORIENTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS

Unusual combination of tasty Thai food, plus massage and fitness centre.

Location: 2nd Osu Badu St, Dzorwulu, Accra. Yellow building.

Telephone: 024 2187590, 027 6629813







PADTHAI RESTAURANT



Previously at 10 Monrovia Road, Padthai is now on 20 Flower Road in East Legon, near Mensvic Hotel. Very spicy but you can request less chilli. Takeaway is also available.

Location: 20 Flower Rd, East Legon.

Telephone: 030 2962788



