Seafood Restaurants

As a coastal country, fish is a staple of the Ghanaian diet but is normally smoked or dried - it can actually be hard to find good seafood restaurants serving fresh fish. But when you do, the rewards are great - from ever-popular tilapia, to red snapper to meaty grouper, Ghana offers a wonderful variety of fresh fish and shellfish. Tilapia is grilled on roadside barbeques in the evenings, served with the requisite banku, shito and freshly ground pepper and tomato salsa.

CAPTAIN HOOK'S

With restaurants in Takoradi and Accra, Captain Hook's has been serving up delicious fresh fish in Ghana for many years. The seafood platters are excellent value and give you the opportunity to sample a little bit of everything. Also has private rooms. Ideal for functions.

Location: No. 4 Kakramadu Street Near Nafti Cantonments, Accra & Plot No. 6, No. 1a/11, Dixcove Hill, Beach Road, Takoradi

Website: www.captainhookghana.com

Landline: 031-2027085

Mobile: 0244-330675







THE VENUE

A hidden gem located in the quiet suburbs of East Legon, The Venue (formerly Surfer's Inn) was bought by the current owner, Tony, as something to keep him busy in his retirement but the popularity of the restaurant has turned it into a firm favourite with locals and expats alike. Serves excellent seafod as well as wood-fired pizzas. Try the maritime brochettes.



Location: From America House Junction in East Legon, turn onto Adjiringanor Road then take the third turning on the left (it is signposted). The Venue is a house on the left after the yellow building.







BLUE GATE



Huge, fresh tilapia grilled on an open-air barbeque served with dollops of banku, steamed vegetables, avocado and green and red pepper sauce. Best tilapia joint in the country.

Location: From Papaye on Oxford Street in Osu, turn down the side of Papaye, go to the end of the road and Blue Gate is the last building on your right across from Zion Thai restaurant. You can't miss the building or the smell of the tilapia.